Three years

The PTI-led federal government will complete its third year in power in a few days. The federal ministers and the prime minister’s team of special assistants and media advisors are apparently more concerned about talking about the opposition parties and their leaders. They, however, don’t say anything about the performance of the government especially when it comes to controlling food prices and providing relief and assistance to the vulnerable segments of society which are in the middle of a Covid-19 pandemic. Instead of focusing on what the leader of the opposition party is doing in London, government representatives must talk about other important issues. Similarly, there is no point in discussing what Jahangir Tareen and his supporters are doing.

It’s time the government talked about its performance.

M Z Rifat

Lahore