The Tokyo Olympics was meant to be held in 2020. However, the much-celebrated international sports event was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was disappointing to see that only 10 athletes participated in the Games. This situation calls for the authorities to look for the factors that are contributing, directly or indirectly, towards this deplorable condition. All eyes are now on the country’s prime minister, who was a sportsperson too, to introduce reforms for the promotion of sports in Pakistan.

Muhammad Ukasha Wadood

Lahore