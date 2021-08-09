The need for civic education in Pakistan can hardly be overemphasized. In this regard, a recent draft bill submitted by a PPP MPA in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly is important. The bill aims at civic education for the public, and calls for establishing a commission to educate the youth about their civic and democratic rights. Such education is likely to lead to more political and social empowerment of the young generation that is overall deprived of any civic awareness and political sense. There is a dire need to involve our youth in the political processes so that – rather than just remaining apathetic toward issues of governance in their community, province and in the country – they play their due role in it. Participation of people in civic and political matters is the hallmark of a democratic society and a functioning social machinery. Without any knowledge about some essentials of civic engagement, our youth remain alienated from society and end up cursing the system without trying to change or even understand it. Be it meetings at the union-council level or tehsil municipal administration, a handful of elders or the influential try to control all decision-making and fairly well succeed in it.

What to say about parliamentary affairs or debates, our young generation also needs to be aware of their own responsibilities and rights. The establishment of such a proposed commission will be a step in the right direction as it will help in clarification, discussion, and education about some core concepts of constitution, federalism, and representative parliamentary institutions. These concepts are conspicuous by their absence in the textbooks that we use across Pakistan. In 2018, parliament had passed the National Civic Education Commission Act for the Islamabad Capital Territory. It was a private-member bill that was adopted by the National Assembly and the Senate unanimously.

In 2019, a PTI MPA in the Sindh Assembly presented a private-member bill on civic education, but the Sindh government has been procrastinating for two years now. All the provincial assemblies need to consider similar civic education acts in their respective jurisdictions as education and youth affairs are devolved subjects. Essentially, civic education promotes rights-based citizenship in society, and it is time to make efforts for provincial civic education laws. Although in Pakistan a person gets the right to vote at the age of 18 and the right to contest at 25, a majority of our youth seldom exercise their rights or fulfill their responsibilities. One hopes there is some headway in improving civic education in a country that is predominantly young.