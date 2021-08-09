Emerging threats

The chaotic situation unfolding in Afghanistan most of all affects Pakistan and its future. Should a situation emerge such that the Afghan Taliban assume greater power and where the self-exiled leader of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan gains any degree of influence, there could be further problems for Pakistan with the TTP insisting to take over the former tribal areas of Pakistan, and set up an Islamic Emirate in that area. We know that Pakistan now has limited power with the new generation of Taliban who have assumed growing influence and growing hold over territory in Afghanistan. Pakistan’s inability to bring about a settlement during round after round of talks in Doha makes the country’s role much less strategic as it used to be. The US as well as Russia, China and Iran must all act alongside Pakistan in attempting to create some kind of peace and order in Afghanistan and preventing a total disaster in that nation.

This is of crucial importance for Pakistan, which has already seen an increase in terrorist attacks on its soil, the latest coming yesterday in Quetta. The country is also keen to avert a new refugee crisis such as the one seen in 1989 as Soviets pulled out of Afghanistan. But the issue of refugees needs to be handled carefully, and with some concern towards humanity. The people of Afghanistan are not responsible for what has been done to their country and how things have unfolded within it. Setting up camps along the Afghan border, on either side of the fence, may be wise, but we also have a country in which many Afghans grew up and were in fact born. The sentiments of these people too need to be considered and in no way should ordinary Afghans be held responsible for unrest or violence.

The paramount priority should be to bring nations around the world with influence in Afghanistan together to try and bring about something resembling peace and settlement in Afghanistan. The Afghan government is on a rather weak wicket, but it is the elected sitting government and it is with whom negotiations and talks are to be held. Interventions from the outside over so many years have not helped Afghanistan, its people or even Pakistan. The Taliban gaining ascendancy in Afghanistan will not just harm the Afghan people but also bode danger for the rest of the region’s countries, most of all Pakistan. Nothing, other than talks and dialogue – with the aim of preventing Al-Qaeda from gaining a firm hold on Afghanistan and the territories which lie alongside it – will fix this mess. Pakistan cannot do this alone, but it can play a role alongside other nations to try and finally bring some kind of peace to the troubled lands of Afghanistan.