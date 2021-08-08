Two journalists detained, released on bail

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday arrested two journalists Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat for their "humiliating behaviour" against state institutions and women.

According to a press release issued by the FIA’s Cyber Crime wing Lahore, the journalists were arrested after cases were registered against them under Sections 11, 13, 20 and 24 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 and Sections 469, 500, 505 and 509 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The statement claimed that two YouTube channels the journalists were associated with, Googly and Tellings, were releasing messages attempting to weaken national security institutions and the judiciary while also weakening public trust in the institutions.

The statement said the two suspects had been released on bail, while the investigation against them would continue. The FIA said it would gather more evidence against the two journalists and submit a challan to the court. Furthermore, it has learnt that both journalists were released on personal surety of veteran journalist Sohail Warriach. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly condemned the arrest of Mir and Shafqat.

Bilawal said Imran Khan continues victimisation of political opponents and media critics to hide his incompetence and failures.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said Journalists being “picked up” in this manner is unacceptable. PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that “abduction” of two journalists in a single days was a matter of concern.

In a Tweet, she said: “Who else would you gag? Now the whole country is talking. Such tactics won’t lead you anywhere.” Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) also strongly condemned, what it said, abduction of Syed Imran Shafqat and Amer Mir from their residences and demands immediate probe on growing incidents of abduction in Pakistan. Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) which has been taken illegal high handed tactics against journalists since long.

PFUJ President Shehzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi in a joint statement urged the federal government to take immediate investigations as to why the Lahore-based journalists were arrested and adopt concrete steps for the safety and security of entire journalist community in Pakistan. “It is disrespect to Freedom of Press, Free speech and expression in the country and against the civil liberties guaranteed in 1973 Constitution of Pakistan,” they said.

The PFUJ leaders said that misuse of state authorities and agencies for suppressing the voices of dissent is indicative of denial of human rights and misuse of powers which will be resisted by all means “Agencies like FIA is meant for protection of the nation’s interests, not abduction of civil society, journalists and right activists,” they said.

They said: “This is not the first time that during current regime of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led by Imran Khan the FIA is being used to harass journalists and media workers, last year in September, 49 journalists were served notices by FIA under black law of Prevention of Electronic crime Act (PECA) and last month in July Senior Journalist and anchor Nadim Malik was served notice by FIA Counterterrorism Wing and notices to Karachi based journalist Ashfaq ur Rehman, and Mashood Aslam, which are proof of misuse of state agencies and authorities by the current regime which is proving to be anti-media and freedom of press and free speech and expression, the PFUJ leadership said.

The PFUJ has demanded strong action against officials of FIA who clandestinely arrested of Imran Shafqat and Amer Mir as this a “case of intimidation and harassment.”