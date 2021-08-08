Referendum for presidential system: SC to hear appeals against Registrar office objections

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has ordered fixing for hearing in the open court miscellaneous appeals, filed against the objections raised by the Registrar office on identical constitutional petitions, seeking its direction for the prime minister of Pakistan to hold a referendum and establish the presidential form of government in the country.

Justice Umer Ata Bandial heard in chamber identical civil miscellaneous appeals, filed against the order of Registrar office, and returning of the petitions with objections.

The judge, after listening to the petitioners, ordered for fixation of the miscellaneous application before the court to decide whether the matter was of national importance.

Four petitioners -- Sahibzada Ahmed Raza Khan Kasuri, Dr Sadiq Ali, Tahir Aziz Khan and Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry -- had filed identical constitutional petitions under Article 184(3) of the Constitution in the Supreme Court for holding of a referendum for presidential form of government in the country.

They prayed that the apex court, being the custodian of the rights of people and the Constitution, may direct the prime minister of Pakistan to hold a referendum under Article 48(6) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in order to ascertain and determine the will of the people of Pakistan.

The Registrar office had, however, raised objections over the petitions saying it was not pointed out as to what questions of public importance in the instant case were involved with reference to enforcement of any of the fundamental rights, guaranteed under the Constitution, so as to directly invoke jurisdiction of the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

The Registrar office stated that the petitioners had not approached any other appropriate forum available to them under the law for the relief, besides not providing any justification for not doing so.

It was further objected that ingredients for invoking extraordinary jurisdiction of the court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution had not been satisfied. The Registrar office objected that the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan had been impleaded as respondent Nos. 1 and 2, though they cannot be impleaded as party under Article 248 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Later on, the petitioners filed chamber appeals against the Registrar office in the apex court and Justice Bandial conducted the first hearing of the appeals in his chamber on Dec 2, 2020, wherein the petitioners were directed to approach the prime minister and president of Pakistan and had adjourned the matter.

Later, on Aug 5, 2021, when the appeals were again heard, the petitioners stated that as per direction of the court, they had approached the prime minister and president of Pakistan in writing, but they did not get any response. Dr Sadiq Ali, one of the petitioners, told The News on Saturday that during the hearing in chamber, he submitted that the matter was of very much national importance.

The court, however, observed that those were the question which should be placed before the court to decide it.