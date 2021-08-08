Soldier martyred in N Waziristan terror attack

RAWALPINDI: One soldier was martyred as terrorists fired on a military check post in North Waziristan on Saturday. According to ISPR, terrorists fired on a military check post in general area Ghariom, North Waziristan District. Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner. During the exchange of fire, Sepoy Shahid, age 29 years, resident of Bahawalnagar embraced shahadat. Area clearance is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists.