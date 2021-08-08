UK nationals told to leave Afghanistan

LONDON/KABUL: Britain has warned all UK nationals in Afghanistan to leave the country immediately due to the "worsening security situation" as fighting intensifies. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on Friday updated its website to advise against all travel to Afghanistan. "All British nationals in Afghanistan are advised to leave now by commercial means. If you are still in Afghanistan, you are advised to leave now by commercial means because of the worsening security situation," it said.

The foreign office warned Britons not to rely on it for emergency evacuation, saying the assistance it could provide was "extremely limited".

The warning comes after the Taliban launched a major offensive to coincide with the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces after nearly two decades of conflict.

"Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Afghanistan. Specific methods of attack are evolving and increasing in sophistication," the foreign office said.

The Taliban now control vast swathes of rural Afghanistan and are challenging government forces in several cities, including Herat, near the western border with Iran, and Lashkar Gah and Kandahar in the south.

On Friday, the Taliban captured their first provincial capital since stepping up their offensive in May. Zaranj, the capital of the southwest province of Nimroz, fell "without a fight", deputy provincial governor Roh Gul Khairzad said.

Meanwhile, the Taliban seized the stronghold of a notorious Afghan warlord Saturday, officials said, the second provincial capital to fall to the insurgents in under 24 hours.

The deputy governor of Jawzjan province said he was with government forces who had abandoned Sheberghan city and retreated to the airport on its outskirts, where they were preparing to defend themselves. The city is home to warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum, who only returned to Afghanistan this week from medical treatment in Turkey, but is currently in Kabul.

Aides said he was meeting with President Ashraf Ghani Saturday in an attempt to persuade the country's leader to fly in reinforcements. "We have demanded the government deploys at least 500 commandos so we could work to retake the city," said his party´s spokesman, Ehsan Niro.

Qader Malia, deputy governor of Jawzjan province, said Sheberghan had "unfortunately fallen", but interior ministry spokesman Marwais Stanikzai insisted the insurgents held only parts of the city. "The security forces, backed by reinforcements and the uprising forces, will once again clear the city from the terrorists," he said in a video message to the media.

That has been a familiar response to most Taliban gains of recent weeks, although government forces have so far largely failed to make good on promises to retake dozens of districts and border posts.

One resident of Sheberghan contacted by AFP said people were staying behind closed doors, fearful for their future. "The Taliban are everywhere, with their flags, but from what I see through the window the streets are deserted and we do not dare leave our homes," he said, asking not to be named. "The fighting has subsided inside the city, but we hear that the Taliban are moving towards the airport."

There was more resistance in Sheberghan, several sources told AFP, but an aide to Dostum confirmed the city had been taken.

In Zaranj, social media posts suggested the Taliban were welcomed by some residents of the desert city, which has long had a reputation for lawlessness. They showed captured military Humvees, luxury SUVs, and pickups speeding through the streets, flying white Taliban flags as local residents -- mostly youths and young men -- cheered them on.

On entering Zaranj the insurgents opened the gates of the city jail, officials said, freeing Taliban prisoners along with common criminals.

Videos on Twitter showed mobs looting government offices, stealing desks, office chairs, cabinets, and televisions. Fresh social media video emerged Saturday of similar scenes purporting to come from Sheberghan. The veracity of the clips could not immediately be confirmed.

"The Afghan security forces lost their morale due to intense propaganda by the Taliban," a senior official from the city, who asked not to be named, told AFP. "Most of the security forces put their weapons on the ground, took off their uniforms, and left their units," he said.