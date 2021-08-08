 
Sun Aug 08, 2021
August 8, 2021

Three killed in road accident

National

 
August 8, 2021

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Three people were killed and two others seriously injured when a speeding car rammed into a parked truck on M5. Imran Qureshi, Ilyas Qureshi, Husnain Qureshi and others were returning to Khanpur from Karachi when their car rammed into a truck. As a result, Imran Qureshi, Ilyas Qureshi and Husnain Qureshi were killed on the spot while two others were seriously injured. The injured people were shifted to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

