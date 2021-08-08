Three killed in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAHIMYAR KHAN: Three people were killed and two others seriously injured when a speeding car rammed into a parked truck on M5. Imran Qureshi, Ilyas Qureshi, Husnain Qureshi and others were returning to Khanpur from Karachi when their car rammed into a truck. As a result, Imran Qureshi, Ilyas Qureshi and Husnain Qureshi were killed on the spot while two others were seriously injured. The injured people were shifted to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital.