Three killed in road accident

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Three people were killed and two others seriously injured when a speeding car rammed into a parked truck on M5. Imran Qureshi, Ilyas Qureshi, Husnain Qureshi and others were returning to Khanpur from Karachi when their car rammed into a truck. As a result, Imran Qureshi, Ilyas Qureshi and Husnain Qureshi were killed on the spot while two others were seriously injured. The injured people were shifted to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital.