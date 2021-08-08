‘Development work of Allama Iqbal Industrial City being completed on fast track’

FAISALABAD: On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, development work of Allama Iqbal Industrial City, the first mega project of the Punjab under the CPEC, is being completed on fast track.

This was stated by Abdul Razzak Dawood, Adviser to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment. He was reviewing the progress of ongoing development work in Allama Iqbal Industrial City at the FIEDMC Office. Welcoming the establishment of new industrial units in the economic zone, he said that all the necessary facilities, including gas, electricity and water, had been provided for the industries to be set up here. He arrived at the invitation of the Chairman FIEDMC and Pak-UK Business Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq. He also promised to attend a special meeting of the British Business Council in the UK with British and Pakistani businessmen. Mian Kashif said that the purpose of the meeting was to promote foreign investment in Pakistan. He said that 20 industrial units in Allama Iqbal Industrial City had started production while the rest of the industries would also start working by the end of the year. He added that in addition to providing basic infrastructure and facilities in FIEDMC’s economic zones, they were being developed as an international industrial zone and a global business hub. He further said that in addition to the construction of Expo Centre and International Airport, a double carriageway was also being constructed to connect it to M3 and M4.

RABIES FREE FAISALABAD CAMPAIGN: Commissioner Saqib Manan has assured the full support of the divisional administration to the Tahira Animal Welfare Foundation in connection with the rabies free Faisalabad campaign.

He was talking to Tahira Rasul, president Tahira Animal Welfare Foundation (TAWF). Maj (retd) Taseer Akram, Dr Khalid Mehmood Shauq, Yasin Randhawa and Muhammad Asim were also present on the occasion. Praising the work of Tahira Rasul, the commissioner said that she had rendered the national service by doing work for animals’ welfare and capacity building of farmers. He stressed that a campaign should be launched to make other districts of the division rabies free like Faisalabad so that the incidents of dog bites across the division could be eradicated.

Earlier, Tahira Rasool briefed the commissioner on the progress made so far under the rabies free Faisalabad campaign. She said that the Lyallpur Farmers Mall was the Pakistan’s first Agriculture Incubation Centre set up by the Tahira Foundation to enhance the capacity of the farmers in value addition of agriculture products. She added that the Tahira Foundation would soon launch a massive tree planting drive along motorways and other major highways to reduce environmental pollution.