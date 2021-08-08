Two most wanted robbers gunned down

SUKKUR: The Shikarpur Police shot dead two most wanted criminals following a Police encounter at the Indus Highway.

According to SHO Gharhi Yasin Police Station, district Shikarpur a gang of robbers were pursued following their attempt to rob passengers buses on the Indus Highway at Koreja Laro.

During the pursual the robbers attacked the Police and following an hour-long encounter two highway man ended up dead, while their others accomplices escaped leaving bodies on the road. According to Police account, the deceased were identified as Lalo and Mahamood Teghani nominated in different cases of murder, highway robberies, police encounters and other cases. Two kalasnikovs were also recovered from their possession.