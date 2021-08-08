Security plan finalised for Ashura Muharram

PESHAWAR: Capital city police have chalked out a security plan to ensure peaceful observance of the Ashura Muharram.

An official said that apart from alerting police in all the four divisions of Peshawar, the traffic police have been directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the alternate roads after blocking some routes for the processions.

“Police across the provincial capital have been directed to upgrade security, especially on entry and exit points. The cops were also directed to ensure wearing bulletproof jackets and helmets in the wake of recent attacks on the force,” an official said.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed has also directed the officials to ensure smooth flow of traffic throughout the Ashura. The CTO directed the cops to launch a campaign against the tinted windows and brandishing of weapons to ensure peace during the Ashura.