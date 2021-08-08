QWP says govt following IMF diktat

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao has said the government was following the diktats of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club, he said the rulers were least bothered to provide relief to the people in the face of backbreaking inflation. He said the prices of ghee, sugar, cooking oil and pulses were raised at the utility stores.

On the occasion, Pakistan People’s Party leader Ghulam Raza Rizvi announced joining the QWP along with his family members and supporters. Sikandar Sherpao said the government would also raise the electricity tariff at the behest of the IMF as subsidy on power had been abolished.

The QWP leader said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had failed to deliver as it was frequently removing its ministers for poor performance.

“This shows frustration of the PTI government as it has been unable to deliver on its pledges,” he remarked, adding the people were fed up with the rulers and wanted to see an end to this government.

Sikandar Sherpao said the PTI government had a large cabinet contrary to the claims by Prime Minister Imran Khan before coming to power. “The government should adopt austerity measures and provide relief to the have-nots, who have been exposed to untold miseries,” he added.