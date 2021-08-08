Body to monitor SOPs in transport sectors

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Home and Tribal Affairs Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday formed a Monitoring Committees at the district level to implement SOPs in the transport section.A statement issued by the Home Department and Tribal Affairs said that the committee includes a representative of the relevant Additional Deputy Commissioner, Secretary RTA, DSP Traffic, and TMA.