Killing of Chinese, Pakistanis in KP: UN urges members to hold, punish criminals

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Saturday urged the member states to “cooperate actively” with Pakistan and China in holding the perpetrators of July 14 terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa killing nine Chinese nationals and three Pakistanis.

“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice,” a press statement issued by the UNSC said.

The UNSC condemned in strongest words the terrorist attack and called upon the member states to cooperate “in accordance with their obligations under the international law and relevant Security Council resolutions”.

The members reaffirmed the need for all states to combat by all means, in accordance with the UN Charter and other obligations under international law of human rights, refugee law and the international humanitarian law, to counter the threats to international peace and security.

The members expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the governments of Pakistan and China, and wished a speedy and full recovery to the injured.

They reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constituted “one of the most serious threats to international peace and security”.

The UNSC members reiterated that “acts of terrorism were criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed”.