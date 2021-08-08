Murder of nominated minister’s brother: Blame-game begins as incident exposes CM security detail

LAHORE: The initial investigations into the murder of nominated minister Asad Khokhar’s brother has fully exposed the failure of law-enforcement agencies (LEAs), especially chief minister’s security team and the special branch, to ensure security arrangements on the arrival of the CM.

Besides this, a blame-game has also started among the Punjab government departments and the Lahore police.

Also, the body of the deceased was handed over to the family after autopsy and his Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at his hometown Mananwala. A large number of family members and party workers attended the funeral.

The arrested accused, Nazim, told the CIA police he reached the venue at 8:15pm, with his licensed pistol in his possession, which he had purchased for Rs40,000. He said nobody frisked him. He sat with guests, and Asad Khokhar and his brother Mudassar passed by that table twice, but nobody noticed him.

As the CM was going back, the three brothers moved along with him to see him off. As the CM’s vehicle moved, he targeted Mubashir Khokhar alias Goga. Lahore police officials claimed one DSP, two SHOs and 40 policemen were deputed at the venue.

The SP security said they were informed about CM’s movement in a private ceremony only one hour before the visit, due to which they could not install a walk-through gate there. He said on a private tour, a limited number of cops were deputed. As 1,500 guests were invited, it was difficult to check everyone.

It is also learnt that SP security of 8-Club was also not present there, while special branch had also not cleared the place with sniffer dogs.

Meanwhile, another nominated accused person in Mubashir Khokhar murder case was also arrested in Lahore.

He was identified as Umar Shaukat. He was accused of injuring a guest in the ceremony, in the FIR.

The CIA police have shifted the accused person to undisclosed location for investigation.