Sun Aug 08, 2021
August 8, 2021

OIC delegation visits LoC

Top Story

 
RAWALPINDI: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) delegation comprising members of Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) visited the Line of Control (LoC) in Chirikot sector on Saturday.

The delegation was given a comprehensive briefing on the prevalent security environment along the LoC. The delegation was also apprised on elaborate arrangements made for protection of civilians from hostile fire in any eventuality through construction of community bunkers. The OIC members also interacted with victims of ceasefire violations, members of village defence committees and civil administration. The delegation thanked the Pakistan Army for providing them opportunity to witness the ground reality and for better understanding of the situation along the LoC.

