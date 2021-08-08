Pakistan welcomes UN stand on IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Saturday welcomed a statement from the UN Secretary General’s spokesperson, reaffirming the UN position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

However, the country expressed deep regret at not being allowed to speak at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the Afghan issue.

“Pakistan welcomes the reiteration of the position of the United Nations on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute by the spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary General. The statement reaffirms that the UN position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is ‘well-established’ and has not changed,” said the Foreign Office in a statement.

It particularly appreciated the timeliness of the statement, as it coincides with the completion of two years of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that were in violation of the UN charter, UNSC resolutions and international law including the Fourth Geneva Convention.

“The statement denies the self-serving remarks by India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations claiming that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. India would do well to remind itself that Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recognized dispute and one of the longest outstanding items on the UN Security Council’s agenda. It never was and never will be a part of India. Regurgitation of false and fabricated claims does not change the reality,” added the Foreign Office.

“Ultimately, India will have to give in to the will of the Kashmiris and the commitment of international community as enshrined in numerous UNSC resolutions”, it pointed out.

“Pakistan has closely followed discussion at the United Nations Security Council on the situation in Afghanistan. It is a matter of deep regret that, as the closest neighbour of Afghanistan, whose contribution in the ongoing peace process has been recognized by the international community, Pakistan’s request to the President of the Security Council to address the Council’s session and present its perspective on the Afghan peace process and the way forward was not acceded to,” said the Foreign Office.

On the other hand, the Council’s platform, it added, was made available to enable the peddling of a false narrative against Pakistan.

In his statement at the UNSC, Afghanistan’s representative propagated disinformation and levelled baseless allegations against Pakistan with a view to misleading the international community. Pakistan categorically rejects these accusations. Pakistan’s position on the issue has been shared with Security Council members.

“Pakistan has repeatedly shared its perspective on peace and stability in clear and unambiguous terms with the international community. We emphatically reiterate that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that a negotiated political settlement is the only way forward for durable peace and security in the country. Towards that end, Pakistan’s constructive efforts with support of the international community led to achieving important milestones in Doha peace process including the US-Taliban Peace Agreement and the subsequent commencement of Intra-Afghan Negotiations”, said the Foreign Office.

As the U.S. and NATO forces are near completion of their withdrawal from Afghanistan, Pakistan says it is seriously concerned over the growing violence in Afghanistan and lack of substantive progress in the intra-Afghan negotiations.

“Pakistan calls upon all warring sides in Afghanistan to eschew the military approach, engage constructively in negotiations, and work together to secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement. It is equally important to remain cognisant of spoilers, both within and outside, who do not wish to see the return of peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region”, pointed out the Foreign Office.

It also urged the Government of Afghanistan, once again, to refrain from the blame-game and engage with Pakistan in a meaningful manner to address the challenges to peace, security and progress in the region. In this regard, we reiterate the need for effective use of bilateral institutional arrangements such as the Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS).