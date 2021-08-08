Soldier martyred in N Waziristan terrorist attack

RAWALPINDI: One soldier was martyred as terrorists fired on a military check post in North Waziristan on Saturday.

According to ISPR, terrorists fired on a military check post in general area Ghariom, North Waziristan District. Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner.

During the exchange of fire, Sepoy Shahid, age 29 years, resident of Bahawalnagar embraced shahadat. Area clearance is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists.

Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the ISPR said.