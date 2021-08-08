 
August 8, 2021

Asad asks Shehbaz to keep CPEC out of politics

Asad asks Shehbaz to keep CPEC out of politics

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday asked President Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) Shehbaz Sharif to keep the national project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) away from his politics.

In his tweet, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan's government was committed to take the mega project to new heights.

"Building industrial zones, new working groups for agriculture, science & technology & information technology, significantly accelerating work on western alignment, expanding scope of Gwadar all show PMIK government commitment to CPEC", he added.

