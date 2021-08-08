Durant revels in his third Olympic gold

SAITAMA: Kevin Durant said he is “bonded for life” with his US team-mates after they beat France to win basketball gold Saturday, ensuring the Brooklyn Nets star joined all-time great Carmelo Anthony with a third Olympic title.

The 32-year-old has been the backbone of the team for a decade, scoring more Olympic points than any player in US men’s basketball history, and he was again the standout against France. He drilled 29 points to go with the 30 he bagged in the 2012 final against Spain and 30 in the 2016 decider against Serbia, reinforcing his incredible consistency.

In doing so, he became the first American player to score more than 100 points in three different Olympics, accumulating 124 in Japan. “When you are part of a team that is evolving by the second, it’s just amazing to see. Every game we continued to grow,” he

said, after the US were stunned in their opening group game

by France.

“It’s just that journey that is so important, you realise. You finish the job and get the gold medal, but when you go through that journey, man,

it is just so special. “I am bonded with these guys for

life, it’s a family for life. I am grateful we all committed to this (Olympics) early and finished it off.”

Durant, who is poised to sign a four-year, $198 million contract extension with the Nets, according to his manager, scored 21 of his points Saturday in the first half. He was quieter in the fourth term until he drained a pair of crucial free throws with eight seconds left.