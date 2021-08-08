Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth but wins hearts in javelin final

Ag AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who was competing in the Tokyo Olympics men’s javelin throw final on Saturday, missed out on a medal but won the nation’s hearts over with the spirit and determination he displayed throughout the contest, Geo News reported.

Although there were a total of 12 contestants participating, all eyes were on Nadeem, 24, as he was pitted against India’s Neeraj Chopra.

In his first throw, Nadeem’s javelin covered a distance of 82.4 metres. India’s Chopra threw his to a distance of 87.03 metres. At the end of the first throw, India ranked 1st, whereas Pakistan was in 6th place.

In the second throw, Chopra scored a distance of 87.58m, whereas Nadeem’s attempt resulted in a foul, because he crossed the line. The third throw resulted in Chopra scoring 76.70m and Nadeem, who was in the ninth spot, moving up to fourth place after scoring 84.62m.

Therefore, at the end of three rounds, Nadeem finished fourth and qualified for the final round. In the last round, Nadeem’s first throw resulted in a distance of 82.91m, whereas Chopra overstepped and got a foul.

In the second throw, Nadeem threw the javelin to a distance of 81.98, whereas Chopra overstepped yet again and got a foul. In the third and final attempt, Nadeem was unable to have a valid throw counted as he overstepped the line. Chopra, meanwhile, threw the javelin at a distance of 84.24m.

Neeraj Chopra won the javelin for India’s first ever Olympic athletics gold. Chopra, 23, managed a winning best of 87.58 metres to go one better than India’s

previous best: two silver medals won in the 200m and now-defunct 200m hurdles at the 1900 Paris Games by British-Indian Norman Pritchard. The Czech Republic filled out the podium at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium, Jakub Vadlejch taking silver with 86.67m and Vitezslav Vesely claiming bronze with 85.44m.