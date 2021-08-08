Going back

Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia are a source of almost a quarter of total annual remittances sent to Pakistan. At present, hundreds of thousands of workers are stuck in Pakistan because of Covid-19-related travel restrictions. Pakistan’s foreign minister and prime minister have talked with the government of Saudi Arabia.

These recent talks have provided a ray of hope for the early return of stranded workers to Saudi Arabia. It is understandable that in order to revive direct flights to Saudi Arabia from Pakistan, certain constraints have to be dealt with which may take some time. In the meanwhile, it is proposed that a step-wise approach may be taken to work around constraints. For now, fully vaccinated Iqama holders should be allowed to return to Saudi Arabia on a priority basis provided that they show a negative PCR test before their departure.

Tipoo Sultan

Rawalpindi