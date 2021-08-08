As sports should have nothing to do with politics, the same applies to decisions based on science. The Covid-19 pandemic is a global issue, and all countries are trying to manage this challenge not in view of political considerations but purely with the help of medical and scientific data. The UK appears to have developed a certain political preference while deciding about its red list that bars travel to and from the UK. In a rude shock to both British-Pakistanis and the people of Pakistan, the UK has decided to keep Pakistan on its travel red list. India which has the second highest number of Covid-19 infections has moved to the amber list whereas Pakistan – where the number of cases is much lower – has received this unfair treatment from the British authorities. This is not just about restricting travel of British-Pakistanis, it is also a matter of hotel quarantine for those travelling to the UK who will end up paying a whooping sum of 500 pound sterling as the cost of hotel quarantine.

The same does not apply to Indian citizens as they are no longer in the red list. This arbitrary step is highly discriminatory and smacks of a certain bias against Pakistan and people of Pakistani origin. Despite a recent hike in the number of cases, Pakistan still has a much lower infection rate as percentage of population in comparison with India. Just because India is a bigger country and the UK enjoys better economic relations with it, Pakistani travelers do not deserve this type of punishment. While making such decisions, all countries should strictly stick to biological and epidemiological data and all other political or trade considerations should not play any role in it. On the other side, the government of Pakistan should also expedite the process of vaccination in the country as right now fully vaccinated people are hovering around just two percent of the population. Recent spikes in infections and positivity rates in Pakistan, especially in Karachi, have made headlines and many countries do not take it as lightly as some in Pakistan have.

Despite having a population of nearly 1.4 billion, India has managed to vaccinate eight percent of its population. It has administered nearly 500 million doses and has around 110 million people fully vaccinated. This should not blur the fact that India is adding over forty thousand new infections daily. Then there is the issue of the Delta variant that the UK has perhaps overlooked while removing India from the red list. Irrespective of what leniency the UK has granted to India, the problems with Pakistani travelers have compounded with the country’s continued presence in the red list. No country should display such a discriminatory treatment when making policies regarding the pandemic. The Foreign Office as well as the Pakistan High commissioner in the UK must take up this issue with the UK government.