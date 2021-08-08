Sturgeon urges ‘sensible precautions’ amid Covid data optimism

EDINBURGH: Scotland is in a “much better position” with Covid than could have been expected at the start of summer, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister tweeted encouragement for Scots to “continue to take sensible precautions” despite many of the legal coronavirus rules being lifted from Monday. Quoting a column in the Herald looking at whether the pandemic was over, Ms Sturgeon suggested the situation facing the country was more promising than she had expected. The number of new coronavirus infections reached a peak of 4,234 on July 1 but the average number of daily cases during August is 1,162, according to Scottish Government statistics. Saturday’s figures showed Scotland has recorded 1,386 new cases of coronavirus and nine more deaths in the last 24 hours.

It brings the death toll under the daily measure, of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days, to 7,992. A total of 3,305,325 Scots have been fully vaccinated while 4,022,914 have received at least one dose.

In her tweet, Ms Sturgeon wrote: “The pandemic is not over (as this piece rightly concludes) but we are in a much better position that (sic) we might have believed possible at the start of the summer – and if we all continue to take sensible precautions, even as legal restrictions end, we can hopefully maintain that.”

The latest weekly figures also indicated the number of deaths involving coronavirus in Scotland had dropped for the first time since June. Data from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) show 46 fatalities that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate were registered in the week from July 26 to August 1. This marks a drop of 10 on the previous week and the first time the figures have fallen in seven weeks. From Monday, most of the remaining Covid restrictions are to be scrapped in Scotland but the legal requirement to wear face coverings in some settings will remain. Sturgeon told MSPs on Tuesday that the country could move beyond Level 0, the lowest level of a five tier system of restrictions in Scotland, due to the “steady decline in cases” and “the success of vaccination”.