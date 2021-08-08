Dasu incident: UNSC urges states to help Pakistan nab attack culprits

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Security Council has condemned “in the strongest terms” the July 14 terrorist attack in Dasu that resulted in the deaths of nine Chinese nationals and three Pakistanis and left many injured, and urged all states to cooperate with the Pakistani government in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Governments of Pakistan and China, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured,” a statement issued by the 15-member Council said on Friday.

The Council members reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constituted one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. “The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the governments of Pakistan and China, as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard,” the statement said.