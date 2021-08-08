Britain tells nationals to exit Afghanistan immediately

LONDON: The Government is advising all UK nationals in Afghanistan to leave the country because of the “worsening security situation”.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s website was updated on Friday, advising against all travel to Afghanistan. The change in advice comes in the face of growing turmoil in Afghanistan, as Taliban forces sweep across the country.

The website says: “All British nationals in Afghanistan are advised to leave now by commercial means. If you are still in Afghanistan, you are advised to leave now by commercial means because of the worsening security situation.

“The level of consular assistance the British Embassy can provide in Afghanistan is extremely limited, including in a crisis. Do not rely on the FCDO being able to evacuate you from Afghanistan in an emergency.

“In arranging your departure from Afghanistan, ensure your travel documents are up to date and that you have the necessary visas for onward travel.”

It added: “Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Afghanistan. Specific methods of attack are evolving and increasing in sophistication.

“You should note an overall increased threat to Western interests in Kabul. Follow the instructions of local authorities. There is a high threat of kidnapping throughout the country.” Afghanistan was already on the Government’s travel red list because of the country’s coronavirus situation, but fighting has intensified in recent days.