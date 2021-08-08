People are talking about

-- the awareness campaigns posted on social media by persons respectful of their national flag and concerned about the environment and how this should motivate the government to do the same on electronic media since Independence Day is around the corner. People say it’s a shame how the general public tramples on flags and they are seen in gutters after the celebration, because pride in flying/respecting the country’s flag should not be a one off affair but permanently ingrained in our psyche.

-- the prompt action taken by the superior judiciary and the government against the culprits who destroyed a temple and how it has been appreciated by those who are tolerant towards persons of other beliefs as well as the Hindu community. People say the government should enlist the help of the enlightened ulema to preach/teach tolerance so that mobs are not easily worked up when a small incident occurs and a trouble maker incites the crowd to attack or destroy life and property.

-- the shocking news that even unscrupulous medical staff have been involved in issuing fake certificates to those who have not been vaccinated against the COVID virus after receiving various amounts of graft money. People say persons taking up the medical field as a career take an oath to be sincere and caring to their profession and heal the sick, so the few black sheep who have been caught involved in this shameful act need to have their licenses revoked.

-- how the prime minister often comes on television to appeal to the public to wear a mask to avoid the spreading of the COVID virus, yet he, his senior ministers and political entities are often pictured without one, which makes the public careless and disregard the SOP’s set by the government. People say the rising number of cases of the COVID virus and its variants are a cause for concern and persons at the top should lead by setting an example.

-- the removing of posters of main opposition leaders by the administration in Gujranwala apparently because of an expected visit by a VIP of the ruling party. People say we have for some time been divided on the basis of sect, caste, race and ethnicity, so political division is just an addition to the list if political entities find it hard to digest the sight of opposition leaders on posters, indicating the low level of tolerance that is becoming a hallmark of society.

-- the hurtful and demeaning meme’s doing the rounds on social media of the Pakistani female sprinter who did not do well in the Tokyo Olympics, which show how cruel some persons are because they think any act is justified to elicit a few laughs from those who are like minded. People say athletes receive no support from the government and the fact that this brave girl even qualified for the Olympics, should make those who belittle her efforts hang their heads in shame.

-- the government’s overemphasis on the housing sector and unrealistic projections, as the authorities wrongly believe that by pouring more money into the construction sector, they will be able to uplift the economy. People say it is heart-breaking to see multiple housing societies along the highways, replacing fertile fields and fruit-bearing trees. It seems that the government has this misplaced perception that the housing sector will play a big role in bringing down the current high rate of unemployment. – I.H.