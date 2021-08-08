Citizens discuss civic issues

Solution of problems lies in the heart of our endeavors. Thus far, city authorities’ efforts have not been satisfactory in eradicating different kinds of problems confronting the Rawalpindi city. Is it a problem of resource scarcity or resource mismanagement?

With the problems like water and electricity shortage hitting the city, Rawalpindi residents say it is not scarcity of resources but mismanagement of resources in the city that has created problems for Pindiites.

Stating this at the City Welfare Association (CWA) of Fazal Town Phase-I function, speakers said that in a city of millions, it is not easy to cope with the rising demand and increased stress on the existing civic amenities. There is not really a shortage of power and water. What we are lacking is the management of these resources.

The range of authority existent in the concerned departments and prevalent corruption compounds the situation further. This leads to inordinate delays in implementing the desired policy initiatives to alleviate the problems faced by the citizens of the city, speakers added.

Continuing they said that apart from natural calamities like the dust storm having a speed as high as 90 kilometers per hour damaging the power cables and poles on Friday evening disrupting the night sleep of residents, there are other reasons for high transmission and distribution losses. It is not possible to recoup the cost of utilities in circumstances where a high percentage of the power supplied is pilfered.

Speakers said that city has the highest per capita consumption of power and water in the country, with the total requirement hitting a big figure per day. Against this, supply is only meager.

Moreover, responsible civil society is a prerequisite for the sustained growth of the city. We need to put our act together and come forward to put forth our disagreement on the inadequate civic amenities to make the city authorities to take note, they said.

The recent rollback of increasing taxes on mobile phone calls, SMS, and internet data is a shining example of people’s power to demand what is rightfully theirs, said the speakers. The people should show the same spirit for other causes too, they added.

If more and more people take the initiative to make their neighborhood livable, for instance by helping to maintain playgrounds or green spaces. As a result, the relationship between the city leaders and society can change, speakers said.

They said that residents of the locality should feel a sense of commitment to their area and actively get involved in activities to improve the quality of life there. The residents of the area can engage in voluntary work, organize problem-solving campaigns.

There may be new challenges, but if we maintain hope, the war against all kinds of problems will not be lost, they concluded.