‘Aggressive plantation underway for success of 10b tree project’

Rawalpindi : The aggressive plantation is underway in the region and maximum saplings were being planted in government offices, parks, and other public places following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, said Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Gulzar Hussain Shah on Saturday.

Attending a plantation drive programme held here, he said all available resources were being

utilized to achieve the set targets of the monsoon plantation drive under the clean and green Pakistan program.

It is the need of the hour to spread awareness and make people realize that in order to cope with the emerging threat of global warming, all the citizens particularly youngsters should come forward and take an active part in the plantation campaign, he added. He further said that people from all walks of life were being involved in this public welfare campaign and awareness was being spread to achieve the target.

“The citizens had been urged to come forward and play a role to make ‘Hur Bashar Do Shajar’ plantation campaign launched on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, a success,” he added.