Balochistan win National Men Throwball title

LAHORE: Balochistan beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to win the National Men Throwball Championship on Saturday.

Balochistan won the match 2-1 (25-12, 15-25 and 25-23).

Sindh clinched the third position in the event held at Bata Kundi.

Advisor to KP Chief Minister Wazir Zada was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony and gave away medals, certificates and trophies to the winners and the runners-up.

Provincial minister for excise and taxation Khaleequr Rehman, who is also the president of KP throwball association was also present on the occasion.