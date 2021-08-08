ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Imran (3-25) and Umaid Asif (3-30) helped Bagh Stallions beat Kotli Lions by five wickets in the inaugural edition of Kashmir Premier League (KPL) on Saturday.

Batting first, Kotli Lions managed 169 with Stallions reaching the target in 19.5 overs. For Stallions, Asad Shafiq (43 not out) and Iftikhar Ahmad (29) were the pick of the batsmen. Imran Khan (3-30) was the leading wicket-taker for the Lions.

Earlier, Ahsan Ali (51), Saif Badar and Asif Ali (39 each) batted well for the Lions.

Late Friday evening, Rawalakot Hawks got off to a winning start in the first match of KPL at the Muzaffarabad Stadium.

Shahid Afridi’s Rawalpindi prevailed over Shoaib Malik’s Mirpur Royals by 43 runs to gather important points in the single league event.

Man of the Match Bismillah Khan (59) and Ahmad Shehzad (69) put up 125 in 11.1 overs for the first wicket to set up the tone as Rawalakot amassed 194 for 6 in 20 overs.

Despite a brilliant 77 run knock by Shoaib Malik, Mirpur were restricted to 151 for 8 at the end of 20 overs. Malik’s 51-ball innings was studded with five sixes and six boundaries. Shahid Afridi (2-27), pacer Zaman Khan (2-28) and Asif Afridi (2-34) bowled well for Rawalakot.

Earlier, both Shehzad and Bismillah put the Mirpur attack to the sword. Shehzad’s knock was powered by four sixes and seven fours while Bismillah hit four sixes and as many boundaries during his entertaining 34-ball knock. Amad Butt (3-20) bowled well for Mirpur.

Gibbs enthralled by Muzaffarabad beauty

Test cricketer Herschelle Gibbs was delighted to see the beauty of Muzaffarabad as he arrived in the city to represent Overseas Warriors for the inaugural Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

Talking to media, Gibbs said he was looking forward to playing for his franchise. “It is for the first time that I have seen Muzaffarabad. What beautiful surroundings the city has. I am very excited to be here. Despite some hurdles I have made it to the city and am eagerly looking forward to represent Warriors,” Gibbs said.

“Indeed very picturesque and worth seeing. This place is fabulous. What a perfect setting for the first-ever KPL edition. I hope I will be in a position to contribute to their success,” he said.

Gibbs is the only foreign player participating in the event. Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan who was supposed to be here has some visa issues in Australia where he lives these days. He is unlikely to participate in the League due to problems he is facing to get out of Australia amid tight Covid-19 regulations,” one of the Warriors officials said.