Medals Table

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
China 38 31 18 87
United States 36 39 33 108
Japan 27 12 17 56
Russian Olympic Committee 20 26 23 69
Great Britain 20 21 22 63
Australia 17 7 22 46
Germany 10 11 16 37
Netherlands 10 11 12 33
Italy 10 10 19 39
France 9 12 11 32
New Zealand 7 6 7 20
Brazil 7 4 8 19
Hungary 6 7 6 19
Canada 6 6 11 23
South Korea 6 4 10 20
Cuba 6 3 5 14
Poland 4 5 5 14
Czech Republic 4 4 3 11
Norway 4 2 1 7
Jamaica 4 1 4 9
Spain 3 8 6 17
Sweden 3 6 0 9
Switzerland 3 4 6 13
Denmark 3 4 4 11
Kenya 3 4 2 9
Croatia 3 3 2 8
Iran 3 2 2 7
Belgium 3 1 2 6
Slovenia 3 1 1 5
Georgia 2 5 1 8
Taiwan 2 4 6 12
Turkey 2 2 9 13
Serbia 2 1 4 7
Bulgaria 2 1 2 5
Uganda 2 1 1 4
Ecuador 2 1 0 3
Israel 2 0 2 4
Uzbekistan 2 0 2 4
Greece 2 0 1 3
Qatar 2 0 1 3
Bahamas 2 0 0 2
Kosovo 2 0 0 2
Ukraine 1 5 12 18
Belarus 1 3 3 7
Romania 1 3 0 4
Venezuela 1 3 0 4
India 1 2 4 7
Hong Kong 1 2 2 5
Philippines 1 2 1 4
Slovakia 1 2 1 4
South Africa 1 2 0 3
Austria 1 1 5 7
Egypt 1 1 4 6
Indonesia 1 1 3 5
Ethiopia 1 1 2 4
Portugal 1 1 2 4
Tunisia 1 1 0 2
Ireland 1 0 2 3
Estonia 1 0 1 2
Fiji 1 0 1 2
Latvia 1 0 1 2
Thailand 1 0 1 2
Bermuda 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 0 1
Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1
Colombia 0 4 1 5
Azerbaijan 0 3 4 7
Dominican Republic 0 3 2 5
Armenia 0 2 2 4
Kirghyzstan 0 2 1 3
Mongolia 0 1 3 4
Argentina 0 1 2 3
San Marino 0 1 2 3
Jordan 0 1 1 2
Nigeria 0 1 1 2
Bahrain 0 1 0 1
Lithuania 0 1 0 1
Namibia 0 1 0 1
North Macedonia 0 1 0 1
Saudi Arabia 0 1 0 1
Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1
Kazakhstan 0 0 8 8
Mexico 0 0 4 4
Finland 0 0 2 2
Botswana 0 0 1 1
Burkina 0 0 1 1
Ghana 0 0 1 1
Grenada 0 0 1 1
Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1
Kuwait 0 0 1 1
Malaysia 0 0 1 1
Moldova 0 0 1 1
Syria 0 0 1 1