Minimum wage hike challenged

KARACHI: Trade associations have challenged the Sindh government’s minimum wage hike in the court of law calling it a violation of the due process, a statement said on Saturday.

They said the notification was issued without consulting stakeholders and fixing the minimum wage of Rs25,000 by the provincial government was contrary to the decision taken by Sindh Minimum Wages Board. According to a joint statement of the trade bodies including KCCI, PHMA, and SAI, Sindh High Court had ordered the Secretaries of Labour & Human Resource Department and Minimum Wages Board of Sindh to submit their replies in three-week time.

“Sindh government has created huge division by fixing a minimum wage at Rs25,000, whereas minimum wage in the Federal areas and Punjab province is Rs20,000 and in KPK and Balochistan it is Rs21,000,” the trade bodies said.