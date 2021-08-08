Dawood assures of backing industrialisation

LAHORE: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Saturday said the federal government would extend all possible cooperation to expedite the process of colonisation of the industrial estates in Punjab.

He was co-chairing a meeting with Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal to discuss the industrialisation process in the province at the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT).

He said the Federal Board of Investment and PBIT should jointly work out a plan to provide one-window service facility for industrialists.

The PM’s adviser also appreciated the Punjab government for taking best possible steps in connection with ease of doing business.

The meeting discussed the issues regarding colonisation of industrial estates, establishment of industrial estate and expo centre in Sialkot, construction of interchange on Motorway to link Quaid-i-Azam Business Park Sheikhupura, income tax refund of PIEDMC (Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company), and gas and power supply to industrial zones.

PBIT CEO Dr Arfa Iqbal briefed the meeting about Punjab’s participation in Dubai Expo.

The meeting also decided to expedite the process of colonisation in industrial zones and take action against those who had not yet established industrial units on their respective plots.

Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said, “We have to work together to achieve the targets set by the Prime Minister. “It was necessary to set up an expo centre at every divisional headquarters,” he added.

Iqbal was of the view that new employment opportunities would only be created by speeding up the process of industrialisation.

Punjab government was pursuing the policy of 100 percent colonisation of industrial estates, he said.

Dr Arfa Iqbal said that there should be focal persons in federal institutions to solve the problems of industrialists in special economic zones and industrial estates.

Provincial Secretary Industries and Commerce Wasif Khurshid, FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq, PIEDMC Chairman Nabeel Hashmi and officers concerned attended the meeting.