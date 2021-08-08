Cotton prices up Rs500/40kg as mills spin into buying

KARACHI: Cotton prices jumped Rs400-500 per maund (40kg) in the outgoing week after buying orders from spinning and textile mills sharply increased, traders said.

According to cotton market players, there has been an increase in the arrivals of cotton as well; however, arrivals did not seem higher as a large number of factories had commenced operations, which led to a spike in demand.

On the other hand, prices of seed-cotton also increased by Rs200-300 per 40kg.

Market sources said although mills were importing cotton, their delivery was delayed by 2-3 months, thus, the big players were also purchasing from the local market, which was a major reason behind the hike in prices.

Besides, due to an increase in the dollar rates, which would increase the shipment and import cost, some mills that had not purchased local cotton last year, started buying in the local market.

So far, this year's cotton crop is in a better position compared to last year, as recent rains benefitted it and better production is expected.

Textile mills were striking further import deals because of an increase in the local prices as cotton production this year was unlikely to go beyond 8.5 million bales, stakeholder said. However with the installation of new textile machinery, cotton demand was expected to increase to 17-17.5 million bales. They added that even if production hit 8.5 million bales, cotton would still be imported in larger quantities.

Cotton importers said contracts for the import were being made and deals for the import of around 0.6 million bales had been finalised.

Cotton prices in Sindh, with an increase of Rs400 -500 per 40kg, reached Rs13,300 to Rs13,500 per 40kg, seed-cotton rates rose to Rs5,200-5,800 per 40kg, while cottonseed was sold for Rs1,650-1,750 per 40kg. Rates of lint remained at Rs13,350-13,800 per 40kg, seed-cotton Rs5,200-6,300 per 40kg, while cottonseed price remained at Rs1,700-1,800 per 40kg. Cotton was sold at Rs13,200 to Rs13,500 per maund in Balochistan, where seed-cotton fetched Rs5,600 to Rs6,300 per 40-kg and cottonseed at Rs1,800 to Rs1,900 per maund.

Spot rate committee of Karachi Cotton Association increased the official spot rate by Rs400 to Rs13,400 per 40kg.

Chairman Karachi Cotton Brokers Association, Naseem Usman, said the international cotton market also saw an upward trend in the outgoing week.

New York Cotton Futures were recorded at 89.50 to 91.70 cents per pound. Cotton was affected in Brazil due to rains that increased its prices. Prices also increased in Central Asian countries and Africa, while a mixed trend was witnessed in India.

Usman said cotton production was expected to increase in the world this season.

During 2020-21, production dropped 7 percent against 2019-20 and was likely to increase 3 percent to 25 million tons in 2021-22 led by India, China, Brazil, and the US.

Pakistan witnessed a decline of 21 percent in the cotton area to 2.0 million hectares, while production fell 33 percent to 890,000 tons in 2020-21, which is likely to stay at the same level this season.

The country is expected to rely on imports, as a large number of growers in the cotton area have switched to corn.