Two Algerian soldiers killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ALGIERS: Algeria two soldiers were killed and a third was wounded when a landmine exploded during a military operation in Ain Defla province, the defence ministry said on Saturday.
The blast took place Friday as the army was carrying out search operations in the province, located some 150-km southwest of the capital Algiers, "as part of the fight against terrorism", the statement said.