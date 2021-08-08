Corona claims 31 more lives in Punjab

LAHORE : The coronavirus claimed 31 more lives while 1,099 new cases were reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Saturday, the death toll reached 11,170 and a total number of cases recorded 362,557 while 334,807 patients had been recovered so far. As per data provided by the P&SHD, currently 16,580 patients are under treatment in different hospitals and 208 ones have been recovered. The health department conducted 20,413 tests for the COVID-19 during the last 24 hours and 6.29 million tests had been conducted so far. Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours 555,720 citizens had been vaccinated in 662 centres and a total number of vaccinated people reached 19,478,127 in the province. The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19.