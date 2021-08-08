Islamic banking system

The modern day Islamic bank is only a financial institute and not a trading one; therefore, it should be converted into a realistic and practical trading institute.

Aan Islamic bank needs to quit Murabaha and Ijara and moves towards realistic Mudaraba and Musharaka and Islamic banks must also accept their own risk. Funds collected from Mudarba must be only utilized for trading and not only for “tamweel”. An Islamic bank must play the role of a realistically Shariah- compliant Mudarib; that doesn’t confiscate the authority of the owner of money by making various excuses. Instead the bank must accept the Shariah-given rights of the owner of the money and must clarify its own policy and matters.

In case of Mudarba, an Islamic bank must include the depositor (owner of the money) in sharing of profit using the same profit ratio that it applies/sets for itself. In case of a delay in payment of installment, applying the condition of Sadqa is not permissible in any shape, way or form. Irrespective of whether this Sadqa money is utilized by the bank or some welfare institute. Instead the golden Shariah given rule of extending the time limit for the poor and the destitute must be applied. If the bank is fearful that customer is delaying on purpose, in case of a payment, instead of a fine some other method must be adopted. For instance at the time of selling a car or a house or something else a services charge can be received along with its price and in case of a delay in the collection of payment, a condition of eliminating these services or delaying them can be reset. In case of Murabaha; the bank instead of appointing the customer concerned as its lawyer, should appoint someone else as its lawyer.

It is essential to avoid “At-tauraq Al- munazzam’’ In Murabaha. No promise should be undertaken from both the parties concerned within a particular: and if the promise is one-sided; either from the bank or the customer, then it should not be made legally compulsory to fulfil it. Instead of “Ijarah muntahia bittamleek” an Islamic bank can adopt the formula of “Baye taqseet” as an alternative. After the application of this formula , the bank will be bound to transfer the ownership of the said good/ item/product to the customer, yet a condition can be set that the bank will keep the said product in its custody as a guarantee only until the customer completes his/her payment in full. In case of damage or destruction of the product, the bank will not be forced to act as a guarantor. Also through the implementation of “Baye Taqseet'’, an Islamic bank can eliminate other Shariah-related flaws from the system of Ijara. An Islamic bank will not in any case set interest rate as a standard while making its agreements. Making of two agreements under and within one agreement will be avoided at all costs.

To eliminate interest-based loans, and to assist people, increased opportunities for “Qarz-e-hasna” must be created. In Islamic institutes, efforts must be made to teach banking and economic issues. To create awareness amongst the masses, workshops highlighting the benefits and specialties of Islamic banking should be organised. A change in the Islamic banking system is compulsory; it must be designed in accordance with the essence of the Islamic Shariah.