Funds for health schemes to be spent fairly: secretary

LAHORE : Secretary Specialised Healthcare Aamir Jan said that the funds of Rs 12 billion released by P&D Department for ADP 2021-22 development schemes of health department would be spent in transparent manners through fast-track mechanism.

An online project monitoring system would also be in place to have strict eye on pace of development work and use of quality construction materials on site. All planning officers' capacity-building would be enhanced in the department through training courses, he added.

The Secretary SHC&ME gave these remarks while chairing a high-level meeting of development projects here on Saturday which was attended among others by Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti and Deputy Secretary Dr Asad Ch.

Secretary Health while expressing his dissatisfaction over slow pace of utilisation of funds, directed chief planning officer to expedite pace of funds utilisation and ensure clearance of dues of all contractors associated with development projects within a week and submit a clearance report to the office.

Giving briefing to the meeting Chief Planning Officer said that the out of Rs 78 billion allocated for ADP 2021-22 development schemes of health department like Rs 60 billion for universal health insurance, Rs 12.2 billion for 42 ongoing projects, Rs 4.4 billion for 26 new schemes, Rs 2 billion for PKLI, Planning & Development department released Rs 12 billion during current financial year.

Aamir Jan directed CEO PHIMC Dr Ali Razzaq to complete main PC-1 of UHI in a couple days for seeking final approval. Director PKLI has also been asked to submit business plan and project document of PKLI to the department so that funds of Rs 2 billion could be released well on time for early completion of the project, he concluded.