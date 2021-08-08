PHP registers 1,770 cases for violation of traffic rules in July

LAHORE : Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) has released its performance report for the month of July on Thursday and according to this report PHP registered 1770 cases for over-speeding and violation of traffic rules.

PHP personnel as per the directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani and Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol Akram Naeem Bharoka, are taking swift action to protect the lives and property of the people on the highways.

Akram Naeem Bharoka said that even during the deadly epidemic like corona, PHP personnel are continuing to perform their duties without caring for their lives.

According to detail, 107 cases were registered for possessing and displaying illegal weapons whereas one Kalashnikov, nine rifles, 10 guns and 83 pistols were recovered. In 93 cases of drug and alcohol offenses, 909 liters of liquor, 39 kg 865 grams of charas and 130 grams of heroin were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Meanwhile, Punjab Highway Patrol arrested four A-category, 94 B-category proclaimed offenders and 36 court absconders. During the commute, 16436 passengers were assisted and 109 missing children were reunited with their parents.

264 cases were registered against overloaded vehicles while 73 cases were registered for use of blue light and 24 cases for illegal use of green number plate.

While taking action against illegal encroachments, 1173 temporary encroachments and 17 permanent encroachments were eliminated. PHP also conducted 12 seminars and distributed 21582 brochures under the campaign against environmental pollution.