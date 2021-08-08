Maulana Azad visits Bhong city

LAHORE : Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and Chief Khateeb of Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad visited Bhong city, Rahim Yar Khan District, to inspect and damaged temple and express solidarity with the members of the Hindu community.

He was accompanied by a delegation of eminent scholars including Maulana M Khan Leghari, Maulana Masood Qasim Qasmi, Shaykh-ul-Hadith Mufti Mubashar Ahmad Nizami, Maulana Abbas Ghazi, Deputy Commissioner Khurram Shehzad and other members of the administration. He was welcomed by Hindu community leaders and members of the peace committee. Maulana Azad assured Hindu community leader Krishna Ram and Peter John of complete protection and restoration of the temple. He termed the Bhong incident a conspiracy of enemies to destroy religious peace in the country. He indicated that India wanted to fan the flames of riots in Pakistan, adding that all minorities enjoyed complete protection and freedom in the country. He also ensured that the conspirators will be punished. He said the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees complete freedom and protection to all minorities and provides them equal civil rights.