52 accused of temple attack arrested: IG

LAHORE : Police registered three separate cases against the miscreants involved in the attack on the temple in Rahimyar Khan and arrested 52 persons, including the main accused.

While addressing a meeting here on Saturday, Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani said that immediate action was taken against the accused involved in the incident and three separate cases were registered under various sections, including terrorism. He said the arrested accused were produced in an anti-terrorism court for identification parade and sent to jail on judicial remand while full legal action was being taken against the elements inciting the people. All expenses incurred on restoration and damage to the temple will be recovered from the accused, the IG added.

Hassan Niazi’s interim bail extended

Our correspondent

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court on Saturday extended interim bail of Hassan Niazi, nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a case of assault and attempted murder.

The court extended bail of the accused by August 23.

Hassan Niazi was booked on the complaint of the widow of former Balochistan governor Nawab Akbar Bugti. The complainant, Shahzadi Nargis, lodged the FIR at Islampura Police Station which included Hassan Niazi along with four unidentified persons for various charges, including attempted murder.

The FIR stated that the accused attacked her on the premises of sessions court, abused her and then attempted physical assault including strangulation in a bid to take her life.