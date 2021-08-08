DG gives detail of rescue operations

LAHORE : The Director General Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer said that PESD rescued 108807 victims while responding to 112113 emergencies across Punjab in all 36 districts of Punjab during the month of July 2021.

He said that out of 112113 emergencies, PESD responded 32551 were road traffic accidents, 60996 medical emergencies, 1636 fire incidents, 3724 crimes, 260 drowning incidents, 139 building collapses, 14 explosions and 9934 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.

He was presiding over the monthly review meeting held at PESD Headquarters here on Monday, which was attended by all Heads of wings of Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services Academy. On this occasion, the Head of Provincial Monitoring Cell briefed the DG PESD about monthly emergency statistics. He was informed that 173 people died in 260 drowning emergencies during the last months. Out of 260 drowning cases, 161 drowning emergencies were related to canals, 39 of rivers, 16 of sewerage/drain and 44 of other emergencies. The data stated that 19 maximum drowning emergencies were reported in the provincial capital Lahore, 17 in Attock, 15 each in Faisalabad, Gujranwala & Sialkot, 13 each in Mianwali & RY Khan, 12 each in Bahawalpur, & Multan, 10 in Dera Ghazi Khan, nine in Lodhran, 8 each in Khanewal & Nankana, 7 each in Bhakkar, Gujrat, Sargodha & Sheikhupura and six each in Chiniot, Hafizabad, MB Din & Muzaffargarh while 218 remaining drowning cases were reported in resting 15 districts of Punjab.

Similarly, the majority of fire incidents took place in major districts i.e. 494 incidents in Lahore, 151 in Faisalabad, 122 in Rawalpindi, 82 in Gujranwala and 81 in Multan. It has also been observed that 6 cylinder blasts incidents were reported in Lahore, 2 in Nankana, one each in Multan, Gujranwala, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahimyar Khan, Rajanpur and Narowal.

After a detailed review of the emergencies data, Dr Rizwan expressed his serious concern over 173 precious loss of lives in 260 drownings emergencies during last month. He requested that the citizens should not swim in deep water at rivers sides, canals, pounds and any other water recreational sites without safety gadgets. The citizens should never touch electric wire during rains, particularly electric switches, electric bells, pedestal fans and electric pools and other electrical appliances.

He appealed to the citizens to register themselves as rescue scouts through the Rescue Cadet Corps App and get online registration training on life-saving skills followed by practical training from Rescue Service and certification. He further added that behavioral change is required to promote safety and prevention from emergencies.