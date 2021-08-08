PU awards five PhDs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars on Saturday.
According to details, Tahmina Ali, daughter of M Ali Malik, has been awarded a PhD degree in the subject of art & design after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Major Handicrafts of Gujrat: Pottery, Textiles, Wood Work and Metal Work,’ Mohsina Akhter, d/o of Arif Ali, in the subject of biological sciences (specialization in biochemistry) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Construction of Fusion Antigens of Mycobacterium Tuberculosis for Diagnostic and Therapeutic Applications,’ M Tahir, s/o M Akhtar, in the subject of solid state physics (microelectronics/nanotechnology) after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Surface Electronic and Structural Characterization of Nanoparticles Based BiFeO3 Thin Films’, Tayyaba Razzaq, d/o Abdul Razzaq, in the subject of Islamic studies after approval of her thesis entitled ‘An Analytical Comparison of Spiritual Purification at Worship Places in Major World Religions,’ and Ayma Aftab, d/o Aftab Naeem, in the subject of molecular biology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Identification of DNA Methylation Profiles of Promoter of Regulatory Genes during HCV 3a Genotype Infection.’