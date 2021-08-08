Two cup races in a card of six at LRC

LAHORE: With four Mardan Plates in the line-up, there are two cup races in a card of six scheduled for the 9th day summer meeting of the Lahore Race Club on Sunday (today).

Nine of the best accepted horses are in the run each in both the the Sawan Bhadon Cup and the Zohra Jabeen Cup, which are the fifth and sixth races of the day-and-night activity.

Barbarian’s Charge is favourite in Sawan Badon Cup and Amanah in Zohra Jabeen Cup.

The first two races are of 800 metres distance, which will be followed by two 900 metres stretch races and both the cup races which will conclude the days action are of a miles run.

The opening Mardan Plate, which is of class VII and division-V, has Golden Pound as the favourite with places likely going to Arrogation and Anmole One. Also in the field are Merchant of Venus, Sultan Jahaniya, Tell Me, Mera Darwaish, Lalazaar and Sadia Aizal.

The second class VII and division IV race looks towards Bright Gold for win and Chhota Pathan and Big Foot for places. The line-up also has Neeli The Great, Buzkushi, Bright Bomber, Piyari Guria, Rawal Star and Golden Oak.

In the Mardan plate race, Silken Black is the favourite while the places may be taken in this class VII and division IV race by Ayubia Princess and Wind Talker. The field also has Owais-e-Bhakkar, Jan-e-Fida, Trick Or Treat, Safdar Princess, Zaman Sahib and Mehrban.

The fourth race with class VII and division-II and III entries has Master Prince as the favourite while Statue of Liberty and Jalpana Prince may take the places. The field is completed by Jee Aya Nu, Gondal Choice, Faizi Choice, Another Island and Taha Princess.

The Sawan Bhadon Cup which is class-VII and division -I and II is the fifth race with Barbarian’s Charge being the favourite. Places may be won by Sohna and Welldone Pakistan. The other challengers are Lorenzo, Madhun Dixit, Surkhab, Miss World and Codes Cracker.