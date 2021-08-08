 
close
Sun Aug 08, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
August 8, 2021

SBP shows Arshadâ€™s javelin final at Nishtar Park

Sports

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
August 8, 2021

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab, on the direction of Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, showed Pakistanâ€™s Arshad Nadeemâ€™s Tokyo Olympic final javelin throw competition on a big screen at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Saturday.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Olympian Shabana Akhtar, Administrator Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall Mustafa Shah, M Bilal, Tariq Wattoo and a large number of sports enthusiasts were present on this occasion.

Latest News

More From Sports