SBP shows Arshadâ€™s javelin final at Nishtar Park

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab, on the direction of Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, showed Pakistanâ€™s Arshad Nadeemâ€™s Tokyo Olympic final javelin throw competition on a big screen at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Saturday.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Olympian Shabana Akhtar, Administrator Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall Mustafa Shah, M Bilal, Tariq Wattoo and a large number of sports enthusiasts were present on this occasion.