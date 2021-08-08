SBP to construct sports complex in Bhurban

LAHORE: Qasim Tahir with 565 points and Sadia Ramzan with 525 points were declared the winners in 70m male and 30m female events, respectively, of Independence Day Inter-Division Archery Championship that concluded at Bhurban Stadium, Murree on Saturday.

In the blind archery 30m competition, Tanveer Ahmed, Waleed Aziz and M Usman got the top three positions.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said Sports Board Punjab would construct a multiple sports complex in Bhurban to hold summer camps of different sports. “The grounds in this city are also being upgraded to provide opportunities to players of Bhurban and Murree,” he added.

In the 70m male event, M Arslan (515 points) secured the second position. Mubashar Nazar (506) finished third.

In the 30m female event, Saira Dilshad with 467 points and Aqsa Nawaz (460 points) remained second and third, respectively.

In the 30m Female Team event, Lahore (Saira Dilshad, Rabia Shahid and Rabia Arif) grabbed the first position, while Bahawalpur (Hina Mehtab, Shazia, Nigehat) clinched the second spot. Faisalabad (Sadia Ramzan, Gulnaz and Sadia Abid) were third.

Faisalabad (Qasim Tahir, Abdur Rehman, Najaf Abbas) secured the first position in Boys’ Team archery event. The second position was won by Sargodha (Sikander Hayat, Zia ur Rehman, Husnain). They were followed by Rawalpindi (M Awais, M Arslan, Naveed).