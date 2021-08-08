Outrage in Russia over ‘biased’ judging

MOSCOW: Russians expressed outrage Saturday over what they said was “biased” judging in the Olympic rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final after Israel’s Linoy Ashram claimed a victory over three-time world champion Dina Averina, ending two decades of Russian dominance.

The head of Russia’s Olympic Committee said the country would lodge a complaint with the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

“We have decided that we will not close our eyes to this situation. We are already preparing an official appeal to the international federation,” Stanislav Pozdnyakov said in a statement on Instagram.

“We would like to receive an explanation over a whole number of issues,” he added, taking issue with “judging.”

Earlier Saturday Ashram claimed victory in the despite a mistake in her closing ribbon routine.

It is the first time a Russian has failed to win the event since the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and is arguably one of the biggest surprises in the sport’s history.

Averina said she did not think “it was fair today”.

Prominent Russians accused the judges of bias.

“Dina didn’t lose, she won. But unfortunately the judging was egregiously unjust,” Irina Viner, president of the Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation, said in comments to RT, a Kremlin-backed TV channel.

“It was simply a disgrace to rhythmic gymnastics,” said the coach.

Viner claimed that the judges supported Ashram. “Enough, they got tired of Russia. And the judges decided to support this Israeli woman.”