Under pressure, Arshad falls short in hunt for medal

KARACHI: The medal seemed to be within range but it was not Arshad Nadeem’s day. Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower finished fifth at the high-voltage final of the Tokyo Olympics with an effort of 84.62 metre.

And thus Pakistan ended their Olympics journey without a medal. This is the seventh successive time that Pakistan will be returning empty-handed from the Olympics. Pakistan last won an Olympic medal in the 1992 Barcelona Games — bronze in men’s hockey under the captaincy of Shahbaz Ahmad.

Arshad failed to pull off his best and that denied him the opportunity to create history for the country.

He managed throws of 82.40m, X and 84.62m in the first three rounds to make a place in the top eight athletes. He was placed fourth when he moved to top eight. However, then he faltered with throws of 82.91m, 81.98m and made a foul in his sixth and last effort.

Arshad’s coach Fayyaz Hussain Bukhari said that the athlete’s body did not respond. “This was the first time in his career that his body did not respond the way it should have,” he told ‘The News’ while boarding the athletes van which was ready for taking them back to the Olympic Village.

“When he made his first attempt he told me that his body was not responding,” the coach was quick to add.

“There was a lot of pressure on him. The hype created by Pakistan’s media and fans back home had its effects. But it happens. He is young and will do better in future,” Fayyaz said.

Although Arshad failed to finish at the podium, his coach was happy with the way he fought in the finals. “It does not mean that he did not fight. He fought bravely. Managing an 84.62m throw is not a bad effort. Look Vetter, the world’s top player, did not even qualify for the final phase,” Fayyaz said.

Arshad’s personal best throw is 86.38 metre which he had managed during an international event in Iran in April this year.

It was India’s Neeraj Chopra’s day as the boy created history by grabbing the first-ever athletics medal for his country. The reigning Asian champion clinched the gold medal with a throw of 87.58 metre. This was the second gold medal for India in individual sports in Olympics history. The first was won by shooter Abhinav Binra in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Neeraj’s score was 87.03m, 87.58m, 76.79m, X, X and 84.24m.

Czech Republic’s Jacob Vadlejch, a former World silver medallist, got silver with a throw of 86.67m which came in his fifth attempt.

His throws break-up was 83.98m, X, X, 82.86m, 86.67m and X.

Vesely Vitezslav, also of Czech Republic who won bronze in 2012 London Olympics, claimed bronze with a throw of 85.44m. His throws tally was 79.73m, 80.30m, 85.44m, X, 84.98m and X.

Julian Weber of Germany ended fourth with a throw of 85.30m. His efforts were 85.30m, 77.90m, 78.00m, 83.10m, 85.15m and 75.72m.

The world’s top thrower and former world champion Johannes Vetter had failed to make it to the final phase, finishing overall ninth with two fouls in the first three rounds. His throws were 82.52m, X and X.

As many as 12 throwers took part in the finals. At the end of the third round, the top eight were shortlisted for the final phase.

The Athletics Federation of Pakistan’s (AFP) president Major General (retd) Akram Sahi said pressure affected Arshad’s performance. “He is a young athlete and was playing for the first time at such a high level. There was huge pressure on him as a great hype had been created back at home,” Sahi told ‘The News’.

“Even silver was within his range. If he had achieved his best, then he would have finished at the podium. But finishing fifth overall at this level is a tremendous effort,” said Sahi, a former international athlete.

Arshad had qualified for the finals with a throw of 85.16m in the qualification phase. He had topped his Group B carrying 16 athletes.

The AFP secretary Mohammad Zafar said it was not Arshad’s day. “It was not Arshad’s day. Hard luck,” Zafar told this correspondent. “But still it is a good achievement in a high-pressure situation. He is young and can easily play three more Olympics. InshaAllah effort will be made to further polish him,” Zafar said.

Arshad blasted his way into the Olympics when he managed a throw of 86.29 metre during the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal in 2019 which fetched him a gold.

As many as ten Pakistani athletes featured in the Tokyo Olympics. Three shooters and Arshad directly made it to the Olympics. Judoka Shah Hussain featured on continental quota, and weightlifter Talha Talib and shuttler Mahoor Shahzad made their Olympics debut on the basis of the IOC places. Athlete Najma Parveen, swimmer Bisma Khan and swimmer Haseeb Tariq got the honour of featuring in the Olympics on wild cards.